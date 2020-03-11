Kofa JROTC Cadet in Rifle Service Championships

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A young man represented his school at the 2020 Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Rifle Service Championships.

Kofa High School MCJROTC cadet Nickolas Wissler finished 39th out of 104 contestants and barely missed the score needed to qualify for the national level competitions.

Yuma Union High School District says this was Wissler's second year in the competition.

“Our shooting team is two years old and we have made it to the Service Championships both years,” Maj Todd Birney, Kofa’s MCJROTC instructor said. “It shows the dedication of the Cadets and their parents to the teams in the program. Cadets are able to travel to new places, meet other Cadets from all over the country, and learn new techniques that will get them over the hump to compete at the National level.”

Reports say Wissler’s performance marked yet another success in a groundbreaking year for Kofa’s JROTC program.

The drill team qualified for nationals for the fourth straight year.

They have had multiple top-three finishes in Raider meets, rifle meets and were named a prestigious Naval Honor School in December.