Senate passes US debt ceiling bill

(CNN) - The US Senate has passed the debt limit bill, averting a US default. The final vote tally was 63 to 36.

The bill can now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The measure would suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, to avert a first-ever US default.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement:

“Default is not an option, and Congress’s willingness to hold our nation’s economy hostage for political points is wrong. Today’s passage of our bipartisan budget deal protects our economy and everyday Americans’ opportunities to build better lives. Congress must come together to pass budgets on time, manage excessive spending to lower costs, and make smart investments to encourage growth and innovation, while protecting critical programs that serve Arizona’s veterans, seniors, tribes, and families.”