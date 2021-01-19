President spends last full day in office in isolation

Politics

Speculation swirls about final use of pardon powers - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump is making plans for a ceremonial sendoff, after a norm-shattering four years. His tenure in the White House ends with another historic first - the first impeachment trial of a former president.

In the final hours of the Trump presidency, the man who entered the White House with daily made-for-TV moments, released a farewell video, taped behind closed doors.

"We did what we came here to do -- and so much more. This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success." said President Trump.

Among Trump's closing acts, weighing pardons and commutations for potentially dozens of people, including high-profile allies. Sources telling NBC News that for now the President is not expected to issue a preemptive pardon for himself or his family members.

He is planning a red carpet sendoff for himself tomorrow morning. It could includes a color guard, a military band, and a 21-gun salute. The early exit making him the first president in more than 150 years to skip his successor's inauguration.

Also, Trump becomes the first president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office. He has only a shrinking group of aides and advisors to plan his defense.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reconvened the Senate Tuesday with these searing words about the Capitol siege.

"The mob was fed lies, they were provoked by the President and other powerful people." said McConnell.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden arrived in Washington under a heavy security presence.

"I'm truly honored to be your next President." Biden said earlier in the day.

This as he prepares to take the Oath of Office, and take on an historic crisis, in a deeply divided nation.

There's proof of the huge challenges ahead for President-elect Biden. A new NBC News poll finds 7 in 10 Americans believe this country is on the wrong track, and will remain divided even after the Trump Era ends.