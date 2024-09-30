Man accused of second assassination attempt on former President Trump pleads not guilty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of plotting to kill former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course earlier this month, Ryan Wesley Routh, pleaded not guilty Monday to five counts including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

Routh, wearing a brown prison jumpsuit, walked into the courtroom in handcuffs. He sat attentively and spoke with his two attorneys, who were seated beside him.

After every charge was read to him by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, Routh shook his head in acknowledgment of the charges. His attorneys then entered a plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

The next court date has not yet been announced, and the entire arraignment lasted roughly five minutes. If convicted, Routh, who is 58, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.