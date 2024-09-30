Skip to Content
National-World

Man accused of second assassination attempt on former President Trump pleads not guilty

Lothar Speer
By ,
New
today at 12:22 PM
Published 12:38 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The man accused of plotting to kill former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course earlier this month, Ryan Wesley Routh, pleaded not guilty Monday to five counts including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

Routh, wearing a brown prison jumpsuit, walked into the courtroom in handcuffs. He sat attentively and spoke with his two attorneys, who were seated beside him.

After every charge was read to him by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, Routh shook his head in acknowledgment of the charges. His attorneys then entered a plea of not guilty and requested a trial by jury.

The next court date has not yet been announced, and the entire arraignment lasted roughly five minutes. If convicted, Routh, who is 58, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content