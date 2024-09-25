Skip to Content
Man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump charged

today at 5:54 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Ryan Routh has been charged with attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, alleges that Routh "did intentionally attempt to kill former President of the United States Donald J. Trump, a major presidential candidate."

It also added two other charges: Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer.

Routh had previously been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump nominee who dismissed the criminal classified documents case against him this year.

Routh has been ordered to be held without bail pending trial.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if he is convicted.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

