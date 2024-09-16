Suspect in former President Trump’s recent assassination attempt appears in court

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The suspect in Sunday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump made his first court appearance on Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but reporters who were inside say he was shackled in a blue jumpsuit with a fairly emotionless expression.

Routh is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, particularly a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

More charges could be added as the investigation into the attempted assassination continues.

Routh's next court date has been scheduled for September 23 for a bond hearing.