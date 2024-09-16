Skip to Content
National-World

Suspect in former President Trump’s recent assassination attempt appears in court

Martin County Sheriff's Office
By ,
New
today at 10:55 AM
Published 11:05 AM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The suspect in Sunday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump made his first court appearance on Monday.

Ryan Wesley Routh appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but reporters who were inside say he was shackled in a blue jumpsuit with a fairly emotionless expression.

Routh is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, particularly a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

More charges could be added as the investigation into the attempted assassination continues.

Routh's next court date has been scheduled for September 23 for a bond hearing.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content