Jimmy Carter to turn 100-years-old this week

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - America's oldest living president, Jimmy Carter, turns 100-years-old on Tuesday.

Carter held office for a single term in 1976, and became even more famous as a global ambassador of goodwill.

A benefit concert was held in September with a range of artists celebrating the former president and his love of music.

The concert, with ticket sales funding international programs of The Carter Center that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter founded in 1982 after leaving the White House, brought together artists that crossed generations and genres that traced back to his 1976 campaign.

The concert will be aired in full on Georgia Public Broadcasting on October 1, Carter's birthday.

Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, died in November 2023 at the age of 96. The pair had been married 77 years.