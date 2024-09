ATLANTA (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Stars came out in Atlanta to celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday.

Former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday is on October 1. However, his supporters did not want to wait that long to throw a party.

The concert happened on Tuesday night at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

It featured artists offering a wide range of styles such as the B-52s, India Arie, Eric Church, Maren Morris and more.