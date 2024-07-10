CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Orphaned black bear cubs wrestle in pool

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Florida's Brevard Zoo announced three orphaned black bear cubs would receive care at its facility in Melbourne on Tuesday, July 9.

In a press release, Brevard Zoo said the three bears, named Pickles, Ichabod, and Hazel, would be rehabilitated behind the scenes before they are eventually returned to the wild.

Footage shows the trio of cubs playing in a pool and climbing on trees.

"All three bears have been getting along well," the zoo said. "By providing them with a dynamic space, we hope they’ll continue to gain the skills to be bears in their native range."