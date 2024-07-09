Skip to Content
Attorneys for Hunter Biden withdraws motion for new trial

today at 9:36 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hunter Biden's attorneys have withdrawn their motion for a new trial in his gun case.

The president's son had asked for a new trial last month, citing a "lack of jurisdiction."

In a filing in federal court in Delaware from Tuesday, Biden's team withdrew that motion.

Hunter Biden was found guilty last month on three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics. Two of the counts carry maximum prison sentences of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years.

Even after Tuesday's filing, Biden could still appeal his guilty verdict on different grounds.

Dillon Fuhrman

