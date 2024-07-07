Skip to Content
Two dead, 18 injured in block party shooting in Detroit

today at 10:57 AM
DETROIT (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Detroit police say two people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting at a block party overnight.

The shooting began around 2:25am Eastern Sunday morning, and police were still on the scene hours later as their investigation continues.

The victims were died have been described as a 20-year-old woman, who died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victims all range in age from 17- to 28-years-old, with one listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old male suspect is in custody after being shot in the leg. He is listed in stable condition.

What exactly led to shooting is still under investigation.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

