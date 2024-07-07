Two dead, 18 injured in block party shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Detroit police say two people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting at a block party overnight.

The shooting began around 2:25am Eastern Sunday morning, and police were still on the scene hours later as their investigation continues.

The victims were died have been described as a 20-year-old woman, who died at the scene, and a 21-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victims all range in age from 17- to 28-years-old, with one listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old male suspect is in custody after being shot in the leg. He is listed in stable condition.

What exactly led to shooting is still under investigation.