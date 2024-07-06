Skip to Content
Khyree Jackson, Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback, killed in crash

today at 2:47 PM
MARLBORO, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three people, including an NFL rookie cornerback, are dead after a high speed crash on a Maryland highway.

According to state police, the crash happened a little after 3:00am Eastern Saturday morning. They say one car was "traveling at a high rate of speed" when it crashed with two other cars while changing lanes. The driver of that car was not injured.

Investigators say they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, and charges are pending.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson was among the three people killed.

He was 24 years old.

In a statement released on social media, the Vikings said they were "devastated" by his death.

Jackson was a starting cornerback at the University of Oregon before being drafted by the Vikings' in the fourth-round in April.

