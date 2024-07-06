Five people dead, including suspect, following birthday party shooting in Kentucky

FLORENCE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman opened fire at a birthday party overnight in Northern Kentucky, killing fpur people and injuring three others.

Police say the gunman later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Florence police say the shooting started around 3:00am Eastern when they received calls about an active shooter in a home.

When they arrived, they found seven people who had been shot. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 44-year-old woman who was throwing the party for her 21-year-old son. Three others were taken to hospitals, where they are in critical but stable condition.

The 20-year-old suspect led police on a chase that ended when they say he shot himself and then drove into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"We've never dealt with this before. We know it's going on throughout the nation. But this is the first time that we've had a mass shooting in Florence, so it is very emotional," said Chief Jeff Mallery of the Florence Police Department.

No word about what may have led to the shooting spree.