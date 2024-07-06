Skip to Content
Five people dead, including suspect, following birthday party shooting in Kentucky

today at 2:34 PM
Published 2:46 PM

FLORENCE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A gunman opened fire at a birthday party overnight in Northern Kentucky, killing fpur people and injuring three others.

Police say the gunman later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Florence police say the shooting started around 3:00am Eastern when they received calls about an active shooter in a home.

When they arrived, they found seven people who had been shot. Four were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 44-year-old woman who was throwing the party for her 21-year-old son. Three others were taken to hospitals, where they are in critical but stable condition.

The 20-year-old suspect led police on a chase that ended when they say he shot himself and then drove into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"We've never dealt with this before. We know it's going on throughout the nation. But this is the first time that we've had a mass shooting in Florence, so it is very emotional," said Chief Jeff Mallery of the Florence Police Department.

No word about what may have led to the shooting spree.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

