Skip to Content
National-World

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Double red flags fly on Alabama beaches

By ,
today at 8:14 AM
Published 9:02 AM

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents would affect coastal Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone spun in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, June 19.

Waters from Gulf Shores to Panama City, Florida, were closed to swimmers as of Tuesday, according to local reports.

Footage taken by @TheCrackerBrief shows double red flags flying in Gulf Shores on Wednesday morning, warning swimmers to stay away.

"Stay out of the dang water this week," the NWS urged.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content