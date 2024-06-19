CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Double red flags fly on Alabama beaches

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents would affect coastal Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone spun in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, June 19.

Waters from Gulf Shores to Panama City, Florida, were closed to swimmers as of Tuesday, according to local reports.

Footage taken by @TheCrackerBrief shows double red flags flying in Gulf Shores on Wednesday morning, warning swimmers to stay away.

"Stay out of the dang water this week," the NWS urged.