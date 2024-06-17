Former Oregon nurse pleads not guilty of felony assault

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The former Oregon nurse suspected of diverting drugs has pled not guilty to 44 counts of felony assault.

Prosecutors allege Dani Marie Schofield replaced liquid fentanyl for patients with tap water. Investigators believe Schofield was diverting the drug for her own personal use.

The former Asante nurse was arraigned last week via Zoom.

Schofield left Asante's Rogue Regional Medical Center (RRMC) in Medford in July of 2023.

According to the Oregon State Board of Nursing, she voluntarily agreed to refrain from practicing in November of last year, pending an investigation.

If convicted on all charges, Schofield could face a total of more than 250 years behind bars.

Her next court appearance is set for June 24.