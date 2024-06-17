Empire State Building decorated with dragon to promote “House of the Dragon”

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Empire State Building has a new tenant: A 270-foot dragon that's wrapped around the building's spire.

The dragon is there for the next couple of days to promote the new season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon."

Not only that, the Empire State Building is also hosting a "Game of Thrones" experience on the 80th floor of the skyscraper, along with a chance to sit on the famous "Iron Throne."

Both the experience and the dragon will hang around through Wednesday.