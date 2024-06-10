Temps in Las Vegas cools down, but heat-related injuries still possible

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Temperatures have cooled down some in Las Vegas, but doctors say heat-related injuries are still possible.

After a week of extreme heat in Las Vegas things have cooled down a little, but doctors at University Medical Center (UMC) say temperatures 90 and above can still leave people at risk for burns.

"These temperatures are something that can create a completely different type of burn injury for us. The burns themselves are unlike any others. They can be very high severity very deep, and they can have patients require a very prolonged hospital course." UMC Burn Doctor

An empty playground is a sign that the surface may be too hot for children and even for adults.

"We haven't been to a place where it was that hot to where we literally had to wet the surface in order for them to have fun," said Tyshana, a parkgoer.

"I had to kind of lift my legs and scoot down on my butt because I couldn't let my legs touches so hot. I would have gotten burned," said Crystal, another parkgoer.

Experts say metal, plastic, and the pavement are things to be careful with. Ways to be safe are avoid walking barefoot and touching things in direct sunlight.

One parkgoer, Christopher, say he's made the mistake before adding, "We know how hot it can get, especially the metal, even if whatever like color it is, it's burning hot. I've burned my hands on it before."

Contact burns may not look severe at first but they lead to a hospital visit. UMC says because extreme heat started early they've had an increase in burn patients this year.