TODAY Show anchors announces renaming for 30th anniversary of show’s plaza

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - On Monday, NBC's "Today" began a week-long celebration of the 30th anniversary of the show's plaza.

In honor of the event, the show's anchors revealed that the City of New York has signed off on the temporary renaming of Rockefeller Plaza as "Today Plaza."

To commemorate the moment, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb unveiled a new sign with the temporary new name signifying the show's longtime home.

"Today" will be marking the milestone anniversary with special events and remembrances all week.