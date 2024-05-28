Skip to Content
National-World

Mike Tyson experiences health scare during flight, said to be “doing great”

By ,
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:14 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is said to be "doing great" after suffering a medical scare while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to his representatives, the 57-year-old boxer experienced an "ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing" that made him nauseated and dizzy. Paramedics had to tend to Tyson while he was on board the plane.

Tyson's reps also said that the flight had been delayed two hours due to an air conditioning issues on the aircraft.

In a statement, Tyson's reps said that he is "appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Tyson is currently preparing for a July match against vlogger-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who first garnered fame on YouTube and began fighting in 2018.

The fight will air on Netflix on July 20.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content