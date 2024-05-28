Mike Tyson experiences health scare during flight, said to be “doing great”

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is said to be "doing great" after suffering a medical scare while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to his representatives, the 57-year-old boxer experienced an "ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing" that made him nauseated and dizzy. Paramedics had to tend to Tyson while he was on board the plane.

Tyson's reps also said that the flight had been delayed two hours due to an air conditioning issues on the aircraft.

In a statement, Tyson's reps said that he is "appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Tyson is currently preparing for a July match against vlogger-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who first garnered fame on YouTube and began fighting in 2018.

The fight will air on Netflix on July 20.