Josef Newgarden wins Indy 500 despite setbacks from the rain

INDIANAPOLIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Josef Newgarden wins his second consecutive Indy 500, becoming the first driver in 22 years to go back-to-back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newgarden outdueling Pato O'Ward with a last-lap pass to win what is dubbed as the greatest spectacle in racing.

Sunday's win gives Team Penske its 20th win. Scott Dixon finished third, followed by Alexander Rossi and Alex Palou.

Earlier in the day, a band of heavy thunderstorms forced a lengthy delay of the race. Heavy rain drenched the track and thousands had to be evacuated from the stands.