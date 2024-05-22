Skip to Content
Suspect in Texas dead following SWAT situation

today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:49 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A stolen vehicle resulted in a deadly SWAT situation in Texas on Tuesday.

Shortly after noon, authorities observed a stolen vehicle on Salt Springs Drive in Austin.

The driver of that vehicle turned into a gas station and walked inside. Police followed and noticed that the man had a gun.

The suspect began pouring lighter fluid on the counter of the gas station and making molotov cocktails, all while still holding the gun.

After negotiation attempts failed, police shot the suspect and he died on scene.

No officers or other people were hurt during the incident.

