National-World

Memphis judge delays foreclosure sale of Graceland

today at 10:38 AM
Published 11:17 AM

MEMPHIS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A judge in Memphis blocked the foreclosure sale of Elvis' Graceland estate Wednesday after its legitimacy was challenged by the singer's granddaughter, and current owner of Graceland, Riley Keough.

In 2023, Naussany Investments and Private Lenders, LLC filed a lawsuit eight months after Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie passed away claiming she put up Graceland as collateral for a $3.8 million loan, which was never paid back.

Keough is fighting back saying alleged creditor used forged signatures to create a loan that never existed.

Her lawyer also presented the judge with a sworn affidavit Wednesday from the notary who supposedly signed the deal who says she never notarized a loan for lisa marie presley.

The judge agreed and halted the sale.

After the ruling, Naussany Investments confirmed to NBC News they are no longer proceeding with Elvis' Graceland foreclosure claim after consultation with lawyers.

Gregory Naussany released a satement saying they reached the dedicsion because legal action would have to be filed in multiple states to continue with the claim while adding:

"There was no harm meant on Ms. Keough for her mother's LMP mishabits and mismanaging of money. The company will be withdrawing all claims with prejudice."

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

