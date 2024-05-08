Skip to Content
Manhattan teen shot and killed, investigation underway

NEW YORK (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A teenager was shot and killed in a quiet Manhattan neighborhood on Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 2:30pm Eastern on Spring Street.

Authorities say the teenage victim was with a group of friends after school when another group approached them on Citi Bikes. There was a dispute and gunshots followed shortly after.

The 16-year-old victim was hit in the back of the head and the leg, and was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspects fled on the Citi Bikes immediately following the incident and are still at large.

An investigation is underway.

