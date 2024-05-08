Basketball legend Michael Jordan opens health clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Basketball legend Michael Jordan returns to his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina on Tuesday to open a new health clinic.

It was a emotional return home as Jordan cried throughout his speech during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic is one of two clinics Jordan will help open in the Port City. He donated $10 million to make the project a reality.

Jordan says providing health care to those who need it the most is why the clinics were created.

"That's what this clinic is about. When the families are not able to support, we're there to support. Doesn't have any money -- doesn't matter. We're going to do whatever we can to support you 'cause that's what happened to me. That's where I got it from." Michael Jordan

Jordan has funded similar clinics in Charlotte before, but this is the first in Wilmington. The second clinic will open on the opposite side of town to help neighbors there.