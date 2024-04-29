Prince William and Princess Kate release unseen photo in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary

LONDON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary by giving fans a first glimpse at a previously unseen picture from their big day.

The couple's official X account posted Monday a never-before-seen black-and-white photo of them in honor of their 13th anniversary.

The picture features Kate in a wedding gown with a veil adorned on her head while she holds flowers. William stands behind her in a military uniform, as they both smile at the camera. The post is captioned: "13 years ago today!"

The couple were married on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey, with throngs of people lining the wedding procession route and millions all over the world watching on TV.

Since then, they have become parents of three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, about three months after her last public appearance, sparking concern and speculation about her health. She underwent abdominal surgery in January and said that doctors discovered the cancer afterward.

William's father, King Charles, is also being treated for cancer and was set to resume his royal duties this week, according the Buckingham Palace.