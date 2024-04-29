One person shot in Georgia mall shooting, suspect at large

AUGUSTA, Ga. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - One person was shot and the suspect is still on the loose following a shooting Sunday at a mall in Augusta, Georgia.

Shoppers ran for cover after someone pulled a gun and opened fire inside a Dillards.

One person was injured, but was able to get to the hospital on their own. However, the suspect in the shooting is still on the loose.

People inside the mall described what it was like, with some questioning whether they will return.

"Just a pop sound, like couple pops. And it just, it was like the mall all of a sudden just got quiet there for a second. And it was like, I guess we were all trying to process...was that what we actually heard," said Kristina Maldonado, a witness.

"Because we like Augusta and we like doing things here. But it's not...It's just not as safe as it was," said Ashley Pon, another witness.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and that they are actively searching for the suspect.