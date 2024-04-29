Skip to Content
Iowa officials confirm one storm related death

today at 5:58 AM
MINDEN, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Minden, Iowa have confirmed that one person was killed after a tornado struck Friday night.

A Pottawattamie County spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a total for four people were injured by the storm. Unfortunately, one of those injured succumbed to their wounds after being taken to the hospital.

Numerous homes and vehicles were destroyed as the violent weather moved through area, spawning tornados in minden and in nearby pleasant hill.

The twisters also knocked out power to thousands of residents.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

