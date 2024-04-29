10 people arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least ten people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest in New Orleans over the weekend.

Police say about three dozen Palestinian supporters gathered in Jackson Square on Sunday afternoon. They hung signs, displayed the Palestinian flag and set up at least 10 green tents on the lawn around the statue of Andrew Jackson.

Police attempted to clear the square at 7:00pm Central, which is when it closes every night. Protesters then resisted striking officers with various items.

Several protesters were arrested during the scuffle.