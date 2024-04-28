Skip to Content
Deadly storms move across Oklahoma, leaving a path of destruction

today at 12:32 PM
Published 12:44 PM

SULPHUR, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Over a dozen tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma on Saturday, leaving behind a path of destruction.

So far, there were at least 17 tornadoes, but that number could rise as the National Weather Service (NWS) surveys area and works to confirm what caused the damage.

Aerial footage shows Sulphur as the hardest hit city. Murray County Emergency Management said a tornado touched down in the downtown area.

Approximately 30 injuries were reported and initially no fatalities. However, there has now been one confirmed death.

Damage assessments remain ongoing in the area, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said on X that he will visit Sulphur and Holdenville later on Sunday.

