Fans of Prince remember the late singer eight years later

today at 7:10 AM
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - It was on Sunday, April 21 eight years ago that music lost an icon, and for Minnesota, one of its own.

In 2016, Prince Rogers Nelson died at Paisley Park. On Sunday, fans gathered to remember the legendary singer and songwriter.

Small memorials were left on a gate outside his Chanhassen estate. One person said they came all the way from France to pay their respects to the musical icon.

Another person who traveled to Minnesota from North Carolina, Kimberly Warner, reflected on Prince's legacy.

"Through his music to me, you know, he just shared what he loved doing, and I think he was just so gifted and such a genius…Everything about him I just love," Warner expressed.

The celebration of Prince's life continued Sunday night at Paisley Park with a ticketed concert. That event started at 6:00pm Central.

Dillon Fuhrman

