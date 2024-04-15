O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week, no plans to donate brain

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - O.J. Simpson will be cremated in the coming days and there are no plans to donate his brain to science. That is according to Simpson's estate executor.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne says "His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated."

Lavergne said all of the paperwork for the cremation has been completed, but Simpson's family gave a "hard no" to scientists asking to study his brain to see if the ex-running back suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE is a degenerative brain disease afflicted many retierd football players who suffered multiple concussions during their careers.

The cremation is set to take place on Tuesday.