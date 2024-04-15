Skip to Content
National-World

O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week, no plans to donate brain

By ,
today at 10:06 AM
Published 10:15 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - O.J. Simpson will be cremated in the coming days and there are no plans to donate his brain to science. That is according to Simpson's estate executor.

Attorney Malcolm LaVergne says "His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated."

Lavergne said all of the paperwork for the cremation has been completed, but Simpson's family gave a "hard no" to scientists asking to study his brain to see if the ex-running back suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

CTE is a degenerative brain disease afflicted many retierd football players who suffered multiple concussions during their careers.

The cremation is set to take place on Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content