One seven-year-old girl dead, seven others injured in mass shooting

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A seven-year-old girl is dead following a shooting in Chicago's Southwest Side Saturday night.

Shots rang out in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood at around 9:30pm Chicago during a family gathering.

Officials said eight people were shot, including three children. Two young boys, a one-year-old and seven-year-old, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition, and a seven-year-old girl died after she was shot in the head.

Five adults between 19- and 40-years-old also sustained gunshot injuries.

Police said the shooting was likely the result of gang violence and not a random act.

"Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds. The offender's actions, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city." Deputy Chief Don Jerome, Chicago Police Department

Meanwhile, witnesses reported seeing two gunmen running from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.