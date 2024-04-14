Iran’s U.N. Mission issues statement saying Saturday’s strike against Israel has concluded

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Iran's U.N. Mission issued a statement on X saying that after Saturday's military action against Israel, it considers the matter concluded.

This comes after Iran launched cruise and ballistic missiles as well as more than 100 drones at Israel.

However, Iran's announcement did not come without warning as Iran noted that if Israel makes "another mistake," it would deliver a "considerably more severe" response.

During Iran's retaliation, President Biden met with his national security team and spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president has since issued a statement condemning the attack on Israel, also noting plans to convene with G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's attack.