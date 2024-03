NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Fans gathered in Times Square to catch a glimpse of pop star Shakira during a surprise performance on Tuesday, March 26.

The singer announced the free pop-up concert on Tuesday night in an social media post. The show followed the release of Shakira’s latest album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."

Footage filmed by photographer @KellyrKopp shows crowds in Times Square ahead of Shakira’s Tuesday night concert.