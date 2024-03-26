Skip to Content
Empire State Building lights up in honor of WNBC anchor’s 50 years

today at 7:16 AM
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - WNBC anchor Chuck Scarborough got a special honor Monday night in honor of his 50 years with the NBC affiliate in New York City.

The iconic Empire State Building is lighting up the New York City skyline with special colors: NBC Peacock blue and gold for Scarborough's golden anniversary with the company.

Scarborough joined WNBC-TV on March 25, 1974 as a lead anchor for what was, at the time, the new 5:00pm News Center 4 broadcast.

Earlier in the day, Scarborough and his family participated in a ceremonial lighting at the historic building.

Scarborough said it was a great way to kick off his 50 years because it was on this day, that he walked through the doors of NBC and began his career.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

