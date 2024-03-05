SpaceX’s Crew-8 docks at International Space Station

The quartet will relieve the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-7 mission, who arrived at the ISS in August 2023 and will head home to Earth no earlier than March 11.

The four-person crew launched atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday.

Crew-8 sent NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeannette Epps and russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin to the orbiting lab for a six-month stay.

The mission's Dragon Capsule, named Endeavor, docked with the ISS Tuesday morning at 2:28am Eastern.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX's Crew-8 astronaut mission has arrived at the International Space Station (ISS).

