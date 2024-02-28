Skip to Content
Kellogg’s announces Eggo House of Pancakes in Tennessee

today at 6:51 AM
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - How much do you like pancakes? Want to stay the night in an actual House of Pancakes?

Kellogg's is introducing an Eggo House of Pancakes in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, available for rental via HomeToGo, in honor of National Pancake Day.

The rental is described as the "ultimate Eggo experience" that is "complete with a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor."

It can sleep eight guests for up to three nights, and comes complete with a freezer stocked full of Eggo pancakes.

Reservations open on Wednesday, February 28. If you want to learn more about the Eggo House of Pancakes, click here.

