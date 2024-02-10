Furman University football player dies after suffering medical emergency

GREENVILLE, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Furman University community is mourning the loss of a beloved student and player who died Friday afternoon.

Bryce Stanfield, number 97, played as a defensive tackle for the Furman Paladins. He suffered a medical emergency during practice on Wednesday, February 7 and was rushed to the hospital.

Stanfield was put on life support and remained in critical condition until Friday afternoon when he died at 21-years-old.

Stanfield, who was working to get his Bachelors of Science Fegree was conferred to Magna Cum Lade in a small private ceremony.

Furman University's head football coach Clay Hendrix shared his sentiment about the person Stanfield was: