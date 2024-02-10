Furman University football player dies after suffering medical emergency
GREENVILLE, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Furman University community is mourning the loss of a beloved student and player who died Friday afternoon.
Bryce Stanfield, number 97, played as a defensive tackle for the Furman Paladins. He suffered a medical emergency during practice on Wednesday, February 7 and was rushed to the hospital.
Stanfield was put on life support and remained in critical condition until Friday afternoon when he died at 21-years-old.
Stanfield, who was working to get his Bachelors of Science Fegree was conferred to Magna Cum Lade in a small private ceremony.
Furman University's head football coach Clay Hendrix shared his sentiment about the person Stanfield was:
"The word respect is probably what comes first more than anything else, cause he just...I told his mom and dad and we talked a lot about being low maintenance and dependable and he's about as low maintenance and dependable guys there's ever been. Just highly respected for how he went about his business and again how he treated others.
But...like I said, the whole Furman family is a unique group anyways. But, from a number of people, I've heard from ex-players, ex-teammates of mine....fans, friends. I just you know..but like I said it is a tragedy. It just really is. And you know, we all want answers. We all want to ask about why, and you know, hopefully we'll find some things out you know. But you know again, I'm believing that the good lord has a plan for all of us, and he doesn't make mistakes. As somebody told me and he don't make mistakes. And it's up to us to kind of figure out what great is going to come out of this. And that's just what I kind of expressed to our team, that's what we're trying to do look after each other going forward."