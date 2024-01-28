Maui officials identified last confirmed wildfire victim

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Maui have identified the last of the 100 confirmed wildfire victims.

More than five months after a wind-fueled wildfire swept through Lahaina, officials have identified 70-year-old Lydia Coloma.

Officials said Coloma was the 100th confirmed death. Most of the town of Lahaina was destroyed and many people were displaced as a result of the fires.

The government said it remains a challenging time after the fires, and the cause has not been determined at this time.