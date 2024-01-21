North Carolina firefighters battle industrial building fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - North Carolina officials are investigating a mill fire at an industrial building in Randolph County.

Officials said the fire occurred at The Worthville Mill. Fire crews with the Silver Valley Fire Department (SVFD) and East Side Fire Department (ESFD) assisted Randleman officials with battling the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.