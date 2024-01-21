Skip to Content
National-World

North Carolina firefighters battle industrial building fire

By ,
today at 1:09 PM
Published 2:32 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - North Carolina officials are investigating a mill fire at an industrial building in Randolph County.

Officials said the fire occurred at The Worthville Mill. Fire crews with the Silver Valley Fire Department (SVFD) and East Side Fire Department (ESFD) assisted Randleman officials with battling the fire.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content