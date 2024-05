CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After two former Calexico council members were recalled, new changes are starting to be established.

One of the new changes includes a new mayor for the City of Calexico.

During Wednesday's Calexico City Council meeting, Camilo Garcia was elected mayor.

With only three city council members, the new mayor said he wants to focus on the city's needs.

