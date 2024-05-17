Arson suspect back in court and may receive plea offer soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of arson after allegedly setting his apartment on fire appeared in court Friday and may soon receive a plea offer.

44-year-old Agustin Vera faces a total of nine felony counts including aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment tied to the fire that happened in January.

Vera has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Vera's attorney requested additional time Friday in court in order to discuss a change of plea.

Vera's next court appearance will be on May 31.