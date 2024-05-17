Skip to Content
Former San Luis teacher accused of sexual abuse returns to court

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 12:12 PM
Published 12:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former San Luis High School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student was back in court Friday and will have his case referred back to the presiding judge.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez is charged with 10 felonies including six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Yuma County Justice Court, Martinez is accused of recording, filming, or taking pictures of the minor, engaged in sexual conduct.

Court documents also show the alleged abuse happened between October and December 2023.

Martinez is being held on a cash-only bond of $250,000.

His attorney requested a settlement conference ordering this matter be heard before Judge David Haws which will happen on June 28.

