Caitlin Clark gifts a young fan her game worn shoes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A young fan of Caitlin Clark just received what she's calling the best Christmas present ever: A pair of Clark's shoes.

The fan didn't find the gift under the tree; she got it at Carver Hawkeye Arena from the best player in college football.

10-year-old Norah Clancy's favorite athlete is Caitlin Clark.

"She's just really cool and I think that it's really cool how people appreciate her so much because she's a woman because normally people appreciate boys more than girls and I think it's really cool how she's like really famous and stuff and she's a girl and super inspiring." Norah Clancy, Caitlin Clark's fan

More than a high five

A few days ago, Norah got to watch Clark play in person for the first time, and Norah was hoping she'd get the chance to meet her hero.

"There was a couple times when she missed the opportunity to go over to the tunnel and the girls were running in and out so she was feeling a little discouraged. We were just kind of hoping that she was at least going to get a high five." Katlyn Clancy, Norah's mother

Norah got much more than a high five. After the game, Clark autographed her game worn shoes and gave them to Norah.

"I think it's really cool and I wish I could make time for every single kids that's standing there screaming my name. I really do, but I just don't have time time obviously. We have meetings afterwards, so it's really cool, I mean, if I can make somebody's year or month or second, I really want to be able to try to do that even if it's a couple autographs. So, hopefully she cherishes those shoes." Caitlin Clark, nation's leading scorer

"We're keeping them up in my parents closet until we get a case for them and then we're gonna put them up in my room," Norah shared.

A once in a lifetime experience

Caitlin's excitement says it all. It was a moment Norah will never forget.

"Last year she got Taylor Swift tickets for Christmas and we kept joking that there wasn't anything that was gonna beat that and then after she got Caitlin's shoes she said ok this might beat Taylor Swift tickets." Katlyn Clancy, Norah's mother

"It means a lot to me because I never could imagine that this was gonna happen and I think it's just really awesome because it's like a once in a lifetime experience." Norah Clancy, Caitlin Clark's fan

A once in a lifetime experience with a once in a lifetime player.

"Thank you Caitlin for the shoes, I think she made a little girls' year," said Norah's dad.