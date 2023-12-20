Two dead after news helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A news helicopter crashed in the Wharton State Forest in Hammonton.

State police found the wreckage in a wooded area off Mullica River Road just after midnight. The chopper was contracted through U.S. Helicopters and worked for 6ABC WPVI.

According to 6ABC, the helicopter went down after 8:00pm Eastern. The pilot and photographer, who were contracted with U.S. Helicopters and part of 6ABC, died in the crash.

6ABC says the chopper crashed as the crew made its way back from an assignment in Galloway Township.

Federal officials with the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) have been contacted to investigate the deadly crash.

New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk held a press conference Wednesday morning, saying that because of the remote location of the crash and low visibility overnight, the crash investigation was suspended until later in the morning.