Skip to Content
National-World

Two dead after news helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest

By ,
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:49 AM

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A news helicopter crashed in the Wharton State Forest in Hammonton.

State police found the wreckage in a wooded area off Mullica River Road just after midnight. The chopper was contracted through U.S. Helicopters and worked for 6ABC WPVI.

According to 6ABC, the helicopter went down after 8:00pm Eastern. The pilot and photographer, who were contracted with U.S. Helicopters and part of 6ABC, died in the crash.

6ABC says the chopper crashed as the crew made its way back from an assignment in Galloway Township.

Federal officials with the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) have been contacted to investigate the deadly crash.

New Jersey State Park Police Chief George Fedorczyk held a press conference Wednesday morning, saying that because of the remote location of the crash and low visibility overnight, the crash investigation was suspended until later in the morning.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content