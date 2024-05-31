Slab City murder case going to trial

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local murder case is heading to trial after a judge found enough evidence to move forward.

34-year-old Dillon Daniel Hoover appeared for his preliminary hearing in El Centro on Thursday.

Hoover is accused of murdering a man by setting the victim's trailer on fire back in February in Slab City.

During the hearing, a deputy took the stand and explained what he saw when he noticed the fire.

He said he did not know there was a person inside the trailer but eventually, he heard someone inside moaning in pain.

He said he tried to rescue the victim but it was too late.

The Imperial County District Attorney's Office shared what's next in this case.

“The next thing is the arraignment set for the information as to the counts that were bound over at the preliminary hearing and at the arraignment we are going to set the trial dates and hopefully next is the jury trial," said Eric Alizade, Imperial County District Attorney's Office.

Hoover is being charged with first-degree murder and one count of arson with death.

He will be back in court on June 12.