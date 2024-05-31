Grant to bring overdose awareness in Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Yuma County Public Health District got into a contract for $80,000 relating to the CDC Overdose Data to Action.

The funding is expected to be spent from now until the end of 2029.

The Yuma County Health Services District said one of the things they are focused on using this money for is teaching others about what Narcan is and how it can be used to save someone's life.

“And basically, it is a grant that will allow us to collaborate with community partners, get a little of insight as in their interactions with people who are at high risk for overdose,” said Ryan Butcher with the Yuma County Public Health District.