Local lawmakers react to Trump verdict

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the recent guilty verdict of former President Trump, some local lawmakers have mixed reactions.

Democratic Arizona Senator Brian Fernandez believes the trial was fair.

Fernandez mentioned how the former president was able to go without bond and continue to disparage the judge even after being warned not to do so.

“I mean I think the justice system you know operated as fairly as possible I mean I think that in fact, they gave him extra leeway because you know being a former president than they would a normal person,” said Senator Fernandez.

Republican Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn believes the trial wasn't fair.

Dunn believes that several things done by the prosecution will be overturned in the appeal process.

“Whether you like Trump or not you know this is a miscarriage of justice the way that they set everything up and the way that they allowed the testimony and then not having the second charge known," said Representative Dunn.

Some locals throughout Yuma are split as well, with some supporting the former president, and others supporting the jury’s decision.

“If you’re gonna steal from the government or steal just to make yourself look better then of course then they should get punished,” said Yuma local Nicolle Zavala.

“I don’t know what he was found guilty of out of all this time they been putting there what was he guilty of? That’s all I got to say,” said retired Navy Veteran Jack Moore.

Whether they are for or against the former president’s verdict, it's safe to say many people in yuma will keep their eye on Trump’s sentencing.