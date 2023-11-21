The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American tour

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Rolling Stones are hitting the road once again in 2024 for a new tour.

The Hackney Diamonds North American Tour is to support the band's latest album of the same name.

Fans can expect to experience members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play their most popular hits ranging from "Start Me Up," "Gimme Shelter," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Satisfaction," as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from Hackney Diamonds.

The tour will hit 16 major cities across North America. This includes New Orleans, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale on December 1.