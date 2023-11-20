Millions of Americans take to the skies ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Thanksgiving rush is underway as millions of Americans begin to take to the skies this holiday season.

Airports say they expect the most air travelers ever this holiday season.

According to the TSA, 30 million passengers are expected to be screened from November 17 through November 28.

Airports are recommending that travelers arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time for domestic flights and two hours for international flights.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day during that period with an estimated 2.9 million passengers taking to the skies.